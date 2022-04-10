Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Lawmakers Would Resign if Shehbaz Contests PM's Election: Chaudhry

Ousted premier Imran Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf announced on Sunday that its lawmakers would resign on Monday if Opposition candidate Shehbaz Sharif was allowed to contest election of the prime minister.

The announcement was made by senior party leader and former information minister Fawad Chaudhry while addressing the media after the meeting of PTI's Core Committee chaired by Khan.

"If our objections on Shehbaz Sharif's (nomination) papers are not addressed then we will resign tomorrow," he said, adding that it was decided at the meeting. Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) president Shehbaz on Sunday nominated himself for the post of prime minister.

The process of electing the new leader of the house began on Sunday after Khan was removed from office through a no-confidence vote. Shehbaz is likely to be elected as Khan's successor in the National Assembly on Monday. In the house of 342, the winner would need 172 votes to become the new prime minister.

Chaudhry also said that the .

.

