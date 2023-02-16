Pakistan Train Blast: At Least 2 Killed, 4 Injured in Explosion in Quetta-Peshawar Train

At least two people were killed and four others injured after an explosion occurred inside a train in Chichawatni in Pakistan’s Punjab province on Thursday, local reports said.

The explosion occurred inside Jaffar Express travelling from Quetta to Peshawar, Dawn reported. The blast occurred when the train was passing from Chichawatni railway station.

A cylinder blew up inside bogie number six of the train while it was travelling through Chichawatni, it added.

According to ANI sources, the blast occurred in bogie number six of the economy class of Jaffar Express, resulting in the deaths of two persons and injuring at least four more.

“A passenger hid the cylinder in his luggage and took it to the bathroom which later exploded," Pakistan Railways spokesperson Babar Ali told Dawn.

The injured persons have been shifted to the Tehsil Headquarters Hospital.

Police said the passenger train had left from Balochistan’s Machh and was en route to Peshawar.

