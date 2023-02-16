Home » News » World » Pakistan Train Blast: At Least 2 Killed, 4 Injured in Explosion in Quetta-Peshawar Train

Pakistan Train Blast: At Least 2 Killed, 4 Injured in Explosion in Quetta-Peshawar Train

The blast occurred in bogie number six of the economy class of Jaffar Express, resulting in the deaths of two persons and injuring at least four more

Advertisement

By: News Desk

Edited By: Majid Alam

News18.com

Last Updated: February 16, 2023, 13:50 IST

Peshawar, Pakistan

Screengrab from a video of the blast shared on social media.
Screengrab from a video of the blast shared on social media.

At least two people were killed and four others injured after an explosion occurred inside a train in Chichawatni in Pakistan’s Punjab province on Thursday, local reports said.

The explosion occurred inside Jaffar Express travelling from Quetta to Peshawar, Dawn reported. The blast occurred when the train was passing from Chichawatni railway station.

A cylinder blew up inside bogie number six of the train while it was travelling through Chichawatni, it added.

Advertisement
RELATED NEWS

According to ANI sources, the blast occurred in bogie number six of the economy class of Jaffar Express, resulting in the deaths of two persons and injuring at least four more.

“A passenger hid the cylinder in his luggage and took it to the bathroom which later exploded," Pakistan Railways spokesperson Babar Ali told Dawn.

The injured persons have been shifted to the Tehsil Headquarters Hospital.

Police said the passenger train had left from Balochistan’s Machh and was en route to Peshawar.

Read all the Latest News here

Follow us on

About the Author

News DeskThe News Desk is a team of passionate editors and writers who break and analyse ...Read More

first published: February 16, 2023, 13:41 IST
last updated: February 16, 2023, 13:50 IST
Read More

TRENDING NEWS

MORE NEWS

Photogallery

+10PHOTOS

Disha Patani Makes Jaws Drop In Sequin Lilac Dress With Plunging Neckline, Check Out The Diva's Sexy Pictures

+10PHOTOS

Sanya Malhotra Soars Mercury Levels In Bright Yellow Bikini, Check Out The Diva's Hot And Sexy Swimwear Looks