Pakistan's Election Body Seeks Complete Record of Imran Khan's Speech Calling it 'Planted Agent'

Pakistan's election commission on Thursday directed the country's media regulatory authority to submit a copy of the speech of former prime minister Imran Khan in Peshawar during which he attacked the chief election commissioner and called him a "planted agent". In a letter to the Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA), the Election Commission of Pakistan said it wished to peruse the complete record of speeches delivered on April 26 by Khan, Sindh Assembly lawmakers Khurram Sher Zaman and Haleem Adil Sheikh, and Senator Ijaz Ahmed Chaudhry.

You are, therefore, requested to provide a recording of the aforementioned addresses immediately for placing before the commission, Pakistan's Dawn newspaper cited the commission as saying. Addressing a workers' convention in Peshawar, capital of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, Khan, the Chairman of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf:, continuing his harangues against the CEC, described Sikandar Sultan Raja a planted agent of the ruling Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N).

Advertisement

Raja has lost all his credibility and he should immediately resign, said Khan, reiterating demands he had previously made during a rally in Lahore. Khan in his Peshawar speech also urged supporters to launch a social media campaign and collect signatures petitioning for the removal of the CEC.

He has no reason to remain as the CEC anymore. An umpire is always independent. When the country's biggest party doesn't have confidence in him, it's time for him to resign, the .

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.