Pakistan's First Transgender News Anchor Survives Gun Attack Outside Her Residence in Lahore

Pakistan’s first transgender news anchor survived a gun attack on Thursday outside her residence in Lahore.

Marvia Malik was returning from a pharmacy when two attackers opened fire at her. The news anchor narrowly escaped from the shootout.

According to a report in Dawn, Malik said she had been receiving threatening phone calls and messages from unknown numbers for raising her voice for the transgender community.

Malik had left Lahore and shifted to Islamabad and Multan for the fear of her life. In 2018, she became the first transgender news anchor.

(With Inputs from Shailendra Wangu)

