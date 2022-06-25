Pakistan’s Ill-Treatment Of Its Minorities Could Cost Its GSP+ Status

Pakistan could lose the special incentive arrangements the European Union (EU) provided until now as it prepares a draft report on the Generalised Scheme of Preferences Plus (GSP+) scheme.

The GSP+ is a trade and development policy tool implemented since 1971 which allows nations to benefit from zero duty on several products. This policy instrument is set to expire in 2023.

The 27-member-bloc are planning to extend the GSP+ regime for 2024. But the EU also monitors nations which are beneficiaries to check if they are implementing the dozens of conventions suggested by the bloc.

A report by ANI and Pakistan-based news agency Dawn says Pakistan needs to pay attention to several key areas in order to prevent losing the special incentive arrangements provided by the EU for the last seven years.

Pakistan and other beneficiary countries will have to re-apply for the scheme’s extension. The record of compliance is given due consideration before it is decided whether the rights will be extended or not.

People familiar with the developments said China has time till October to meet the requirements.

“The time till October is crucial for Pakistan to show tangible results as a draft report for GSP+ status will be prepared in that month," the EU delegation head Guido Dolara was quoted as saying by news agencies while speaking to representatives of the Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry (LCCI) on Friday.

Dolara said the LCCI should help Pakistan’s small and medium industries to realize the potential of GSP+. “As the LCCI can play an important part in helping the SME sector to realize the potential of GSP+, we are close to finalizing the monetary report that will be ready in October," he further added.

However, the enhanced scrutiny of Pakistan over its handling of human rights issues could prove to be a sticking point, according to an InsiderOver report.

A section of members of the European Parliament (MEP) have called out the duplicity of Pakistan with respect to manipulation of information about discrimination against minorities.

The MEPs also presented a motion for parliamentary resolution highlighting rights abuses in Pakistan earlier this year. It also wants a debate on the cases of breaches of human rights, democracy and the rule of law in Pakistan.

Pakistan embassies in Europe are scrambling to contain the fallout arising from its negative perception regarding treatment of minorities.

(with inputs from ANI and The Dawn)

