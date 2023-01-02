Pakistan's National Security Committee Takes Aim at TTP, Gives Go-ahead for Massive Military Operation

Pakistan’s National Security Committee (NSC) has given a go-ahead for countrywide military operations against “rising extremism and terrorism".

The decision is in line with the National Action Plan (NAP) that came into force after the attack at Army Public School (APS) in Peshawar on December 16, 2014, in which at least 144 schoolchildren and staff members were brutally killed allegedly by Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) fighters.

There will not be any talks with terrorists, it was decided at the NSC meeting, chaired by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and attended by the top brass of the civil-military leadership.

Among those present were Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto, Finance Minister Ishaq Dar, Planning Minister Ahsan Iqbal, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Asim Munir, Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC) General Sahir Shamshad Mirza, DGISI, DGIB, DGMI, and other top officials.

The ruling Taliban in Afghanistan have to fulfil their commitments according to the Doha Deal, the committee said.

It’s the duty of the Afghan Taliban to secure and make borders peaceful; Pakistan will not tolerate any infiltration, said the committee, according to sources.

The Pakistan government has also decided to take strict action against dollar smugglers, they added.

The federal government will provide additional funds to law enforcement agencies to ensure successful operations, said the sources.

