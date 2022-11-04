Pak's Pro-Imran Protests Turn Violent, Mobs on Streets, Many Injured And Arrested | Exclusive Details

Protests have turned violent in Pakistan following the attack on former prime minister Imran Khan, with mobs out on the streets, police using teargas and force, and making a number of arrests.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) supporters burnt tyres outside the Governor House in Lahore. Sources said gunshots have been heard in Islamabad.

Protesters have been shouting out slogans in support of Imran Khan. Many have also targeted army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa, calling him names like “dog", said sources.

PTI is holding demonstrations in all major cities across Pakistan including Karachi, Islamabad, Lahore, Multan, Quetta, and Peshawar.

Party supporters blocked main roads in Rawalpindi, Peshawar, Lahore, Multan, Karachi, and other cities, said sources.

They protested in Rawalpindi’s Faizabad Interchange against the alleged assassination attempt a day earlier.

PTI workers have also started gathering outside the Allama Iqbal Park in Rawalpindi, sources said. Party lawmakers Ali Nawaz and Khurram Nawaz are also said to be present at the venue.

Islamabad Police has been intermittently firing teargas shells to disperse protesters in the area who resorted to stone-pelting on the police and Frontier Corps (FC) personnel.

The forces have arrested several PTI workers in Islamabad, said sources.

In Lahore, the party’s workers and supporters have gathered at Thokar Niaz Baig where Senator Ejaz Chaudhry is leading the protest.

In Bahawalnagar, protests are taking place in Rafiq Shah, while in Rajanpur, supporters are conducting a sit-in at Chowk Allahabad, Rojhan, Fazilpur, and Jampur.

In Peshawar, protesters are gathered at the Motorway Interchange. According to sources, they are raising slogans against the federal government and army.

PTI workers in Charsadda are protesting at Farooq Azam Chowk under the leadership of Provincial Law Minister Fazal Shakoor Khan. Workers burnt tyres, blocked roads, and disrupted traffic.

