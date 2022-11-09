Pakistan’s Top Military Brass Split Over Political Situation; Inside Details of New Army Chief’s Selection

As Pakistan’s Army Chief General Bajwa is set to retire on November 29, sources have told CNN-New18 that country’s top military leaders are divided over the current political situation, and in this context, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has reached London on a surprise visit.

According to sources, Shehbaz departed for London on a private visit after completing the COP27 Egypt visit. He will hold key consultations on the appointment of Chief of Army Staff (COAS) this month with Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo and his brother Nawaz Sharif in London.

The sources claimed that the Ministry of Defence has not prepared or moved the summary for the new COAS appointment.

The meeting agenda will have talks on Imran Khan’s assassination bid, top military (ISI) generals — especially, Major General (DG-ISI) Faisal Naseer and its sector commander Brig Faheem, current political and economic situation in the country, whether to hold early elections on Imran Khan’s demand.

The meeting will also decide whether to keep in contact with Pakistan-Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) leadership.

According to a top military source, the 253rd Corps Commanders Conference (CCC) on November 8 witnessed a clear spilt in top military generals’ opinion over the country current political situation.

Few top generals, who are running for the new COAS race, are not happy with General Bajwa and his policies, and holding him accountable for disrespecting the institution, a source told CNN-News18. However, few generals like DG ISI, DG MO and others supported Bajwa and praised his policies too.

The top military brass also reviewed the situation after the attack on Imran Khan and the countrywide protests.

Participants took a comprehensive review of prevailing internal and external security situation and operational preparedness of the Army.

Bajwa is set to retire on November 29 and has not sought an extension. News18 had reported Lt. General Asim Munir, Lt. General Sahir Shamshad & Lt. General Nauman are among the candidates in the running for the job.

In September, former PM Imran Khan said COAS General Bajwa should be given extension till the new government is elected. His party has been demanding free and fair elections as soon as possible.

