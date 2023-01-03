Pak’s Honey Trap? Bajwa, Hameed Used Actresses to Blackmail Politicians, Alleges Ex-Military Man | Exclusive

Amid the trending audio and video leaks of leaders in Pakistan, an ex-military officer Major Raja Adil has alleged that retired Army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa and General Faiz Hameed used top actresses to honey-trap politicians, local sources said.

Sources said that Adil has alleged the actresses were used to blackmail politicians by making their scandalous videos. He further alleged the women used to stay in the ISI safe house and mess.

ALSO READ | Clearing the Err: Extending Bajwa’s Tenure as Pak Army Chief Was a Mistake, Says Imran Khan | Exclusive

Advertisement

One of the actresses, whose name is making the rounds in connection with these allegations, said, “It is very sad that our country is becoming morally debased and ugly; character assassination is the worst form of humanity and sin."

It is not the first time that such allegations have emerged. When another actress Mehwish Hayat was awarded the Tamgha-e-Imtiaz, the fourth-highest decoration given to any civilian in Pakistan, for her contribution to cinema, there were allegations that her name was proposed by the Inter Services Public Relations Pakistan (ISPR) or Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leadership.

BAJWA CALLED ME PLAYBOY: IMRAN KHAN

Pakistan’s former prime minister and PTI chief Imran Khan recently said that Bajwa called him a “playboy" during their last meeting before his ouster from the Constitutional position last year through a no-confidence motion.

In his interaction with media persons on Monday at his Lahore’s residence, Khan talked about ‘dirty audios’ purportedly connected with him. “What message we are giving to our youth through dirty audios and videos," he said and indirectly blamed the powerful establishment for recording such audios.

Advertisement

Recently three purported audio clips believed to be of Khan got leaked. Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah claimed that these audio clips are genuine and similarly video clips of Khan might be out in coming days.

Advertisement

“In a meeting with Gen Bajwa in August 2022, he told me that he had audios and videos of my party men. He also reminded me that I was a ‘playboy’. I told him…yes, I was (a playboy) in the past and I never claimed that I am an angel," Khan said, adding that he had suspected that Bajwa made up his mind to oust him from power.

ALSO READ| Sound Check: New Audio Leak Purportedly of Imran, Other PTI Leaders on ‘Foreign Plot’ | Exclusive

“I came to know that he was carefully playing a double game … and make Shehbaz Sharif the prime minister. Bajwa stabbed in my back," Khan said and claimed Bajwa’s ‘set-up’ in the military is still active to stop him from returning to power.

Advertisement

“It was my great mistake to grant extension to Gen Bajwa. Bajwa started showing his true colours after getting extension and eventually conspired against my government on the issue of accountability," he said.

With PTI inputs​

Read all the Latest News here