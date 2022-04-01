'Pakistan Was Great When You Were Not PM': Ex-wife Rehman Khan's Scathing Jibe at Imran Khan

Even as Pakistan’s opposition parties upped their ante against embattled Prime Minister Imran Khan, his ex-wife and vocal critic Reham Khan said what Imran Khan does not have is intelligence as the Pakistan Prime Minister in his address to the nation said by God’s grace he does not need anything as he has attained everything in life — fame, wealth.

Reham Khan, however, agreed with Imran Khan’s point as he said he saw Pakistan rising to the top when he was a child. “Yes, Pakistan was great when you were not the PM," she said in a tweet.

Advertisement

Imran Khan, talking about Pakistan’s lost glory, said in his speech that he saw a different Pakistan growing up and Malaysian princes used to study with him in school. “South Korea had come to Pakistan to learn how we progressed. Middle East countries used to come to our universities. I have seen all this sinking, seen my country getting insulted," he said.

Taking a jibe at his statement, Rehman Khan said, “this is a lesson for all that if you are a person who is ambitious without a cause, then you will go without any achievement."

Reham Khan was married to Imran Khan in 2014 and a year later they parted their ways mutually. A journalist of British-Pakistani origin, Reham Khan was the Pakistan Premier’s second wife.

In a live address to the nation, 69-year-old Khan also discussed a ‘threat letter’ and termed it as part of a foreign conspiracy to remove him as he was not acceptable for following an independent foreign policy. He named the US as the country behind the threat letter in what appeared to be a slip of tongue.

Advertisement

“America has — oh, not America but a foreign country I can’t name. I mean from a foreign country, we received a message," Imran Khan said.

To this, Reham Khan reacted to the US state department’s statement that it has not sent any threat to Imran Khan, saying, “the embarrassment continues."

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.