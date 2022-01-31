Parties in Johnson’s Downing Street Were Serious Failings: UK Investigation Report

A report into parties held at British Prime Minister Boris Johnson' Downing Street office during coronavirus lockdowns said on Monday some gatherings represented a serious failing by those working at the heart of government. "At least some of the gatherings in question represent a serious failure to observe not just the high standards expected of those working at the heart of Government but also of the standards expected of the entire British population at the time," the report by senior civil servant Sue Gray said.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.