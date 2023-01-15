Home » News » World » Plane Crashes in Nepal's Pokhara: 45 Deaths Confirmed, Four Indians Among Passengers; Rescue Op On

Plane Crashes in Nepal's Pokhara: 45 Deaths Confirmed, Four Indians Among Passengers; Rescue Op On

There were 10 foreign nationals on board the aircraft, including a few Indians. The plane crashed between the old and new Pokhara airports in central Nepal

Advertisement

By: News Desk

Edited By: Majid Alam

News18.com

Last Updated: January 15, 2023, 12:50 IST

New Delhi, India

Nepal Plane Crash: Rescuers and onlookers gather at the site of a plane crash in Pokhara on January 15, 2023. An aircraft with 72 people on board crashed in Nepal on January 15, Yeti Airlines and a local official said. (AFP photo)
Nepal Plane Crash: Rescuers and onlookers gather at the site of a plane crash in Pokhara on January 15, 2023. An aircraft with 72 people on board crashed in Nepal on January 15, Yeti Airlines and a local official said. (AFP photo)

At least 45 people have died after a 72-seater passenger aircraft crashed on the runway at Pokhara International Airport in Nepal. The aircraft had 68 passengers and four crew members on board when it crashed, officials said, adding that chances of survivors are slim.

The aircraft crashed between the old airport and the Pokhara International Airport, reports said.

Officials confirmed that 45 bodies have been recovered from the crash site.

“There are 68 passengers on board and four crew members… Rescue is underway, we don’t know right now if there are survivors," Sudarshan Bartaula earlier told AFP.

Advertisement
RELATED NEWS

There were 10 foreign nationals on board the aircraft, including a few Indians. The plane crashed between the old and new Pokhara airports in central Nepal.

The wreckage was on fire and rescue workers were trying to put out the blaze, said local official Gurudutta Dhakal. Images and videos on social media platforms showed plumes of smoke billowing from the crash site.

According to top Nepal airport authority officials, the rescue operation is underway through helicopters.

Last year in May, 22 people were killed after a Tara Air plane crashed on a mountain at Sano Sware Bhir in Thasang of Mustang. Sixteen Nepalis, including three crew, four Indian and two German nationals were in the plane.

Read all the Latest News here

Follow us on

About the Author

News DeskThe News Desk is a team of passionate editors and writers who break and analyse ...Read More

first published: January 15, 2023, 11:32 IST
last updated: January 15, 2023, 12:50 IST
Read More

TRENDING NEWS

MORE NEWS

Photogallery

+15PHOTOS

Kriti Sanon, Suhana Khan, Ananya Panday, Deepika Padukone, Sobhita Dhulipala Among Best Dressed Celebrities This Week

+10PHOTOS

Jacqueline Fernandez Raises Temperature With Sexy Calendar Shoot, Check Out The Diva's Sultry Pictures