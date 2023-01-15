Plane Crashes in Nepal's Pokhara: 45 Deaths Confirmed, Four Indians Among Passengers; Rescue Op On

At least 45 people have died after a 72-seater passenger aircraft crashed on the runway at Pokhara International Airport in Nepal. The aircraft had 68 passengers and four crew members on board when it crashed, officials said, adding that chances of survivors are slim.

The aircraft crashed between the old airport and the Pokhara International Airport, reports said.

Officials confirmed that 45 bodies have been recovered from the crash site.

“There are 68 passengers on board and four crew members… Rescue is underway, we don’t know right now if there are survivors," Sudarshan Bartaula earlier told AFP.

Advertisement

There were 10 foreign nationals on board the aircraft, including a few Indians. The plane crashed between the old and new Pokhara airports in central Nepal.

The wreckage was on fire and rescue workers were trying to put out the blaze, said local official Gurudutta Dhakal. Images and videos on social media platforms showed plumes of smoke billowing from the crash site.

According to top Nepal airport authority officials, the rescue operation is underway through helicopters.

Last year in May, 22 people were killed after a Tara Air plane crashed on a mountain at Sano Sware Bhir in Thasang of Mustang. Sixteen Nepalis, including three crew, four Indian and two German nationals were in the plane.

Read all the Latest News here