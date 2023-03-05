Passenger Dies After Private Jet Encounters Severe Turbulence in US

A private jet was buffeted by severe turbulence on Friday over New England in the US causing a rare passenger death and forcing the aircraft to divert to another airport in Connecticut.

Five people were aboard the Bombardier executive jet that was shaken by turbulence late Friday afternoon while travelling from Keene, New Hampshire, to Leesburg, Virginia, a report in Associated Press said.

Connecticut state police said one person was taken to a hospital but didn’t provide any further details.

Reports said that the police responded to a call for medical assistance at the Bradley International Airport in Connecticut around 3.40 pm and transported one passenger to the hospital.

The jet is owned by Conexon, a company based in Kansas City, Missouri. Meanwhile, the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) investigators interviewed the two crew members and surviving passengers.

The jet’s cockpit voice and data recorders were also sent for analysis. A preliminary report will be available in two to three weeks.

The extent of the damage to the aircraft was unclear, and the NTSB did not provide details including whether the victim was wearing a seatbelt.

Turbulence, which is unstable air in the atmosphere, remains a cause for injury for airline passengers despite airline safety improvements over the years. However, deaths are extremely rare.

FlightAware, a website which tracks flight data, said the plane took off from Keene airport at 3.55 pm and landed at Bradley airport 20 minutes later.

