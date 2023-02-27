The economic crisis in Pakistan continues to worsen as the country is witnessing record inflation and increasing prices of daily items. The deepening crisis has also impacted the price of essential medicines impacting on the health sector of the country.

Islamabad is facing a shortage of forex reserves, which has affected the country’s capacity to import medicines, ANI reported.

Pakistan also faces difficulties in importing Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API), which are required in domestic production. It has led to a reduction in production by pharmaceutical manufacturers, leaving patients suffering in hospitals.

The report said that the doctors are not performing surgeries because of the shortage of drugs and medical equipment.

It added that the operation theatres are left with less than the two-week stock of anaesthetics needed for sensitive surgeries, including for heart, cancer and kidney.

The drug retailers in Punjab province of the country raised concerns after government survey teams determined the shortage of crucial medicines-mostly common but important drugs.

These medicines include Panadol, Insulin, Brufen, Disprin, Calpol, Tegral, Nimesulide, Hepamerz, Buscopan, Rivotril and others.

Rising oil prices and transportation charges, combined with a sharp devaluation of the Pakistan’s currency, have resulted in a sharp increase in the cost of making drugs.

The Pakistan Medical Association (PMA) had recently urged government officials to intervene and prevent the situation from turning into a disaster.

Pakistan is dependent on imports for over 95 per cent of the drugs as the raw materials are brought from countries including India and China.

