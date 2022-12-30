'Peak in Jan, 1.7 Million Deaths By April': China Faces Deluge of Covid Deaths Before the Lunar New Year

China, which is reeling under Covid-19, could see as many as 25,000 deaths a day from the virus later in January, casting a shadow over the start of the first Lunar New Year festivities without pandemic restrictions.

The fatalities from the virus could peak around January 23, the second day of the annual holiday in the country of 1.4 billion, Airfinity Ltd., a London-based research firm that focuses on predictive health analytics has said, according to Bloomberg.

“Using the trends in regional data our team of epidemiologists has forecast the first peak to be in regions where cases are currently rising and a second peak driven by later surges in other Chinese provinces," Airfinity said in a statement.

Airfinity said it currently estimates 9,000 daily deaths and 1.8 million infections per day in China, while it also expects 1.7 million fatalities across the country by the end of April 2023. The Covid tally is up from the 5,000-plus daily estimate by Airfinity earlier this month.

However, the tally stands in contrast to a dozen Covid deaths reported by the Chinese government in total since the dismantling of restrictions in early December.

China has insisted the data it publishes on Covid-19 deaths has always been transparent, state media reported, despite the official figures being tiny compared with other countries and its hospitals overwhelmed with infections.

The estimates are based on local data reported from the regional provinces, which had reported numbers far higher than official national figures, combined with trends seen in Hong Kong, Japan and other countries when they lifted strict restrictions, the researcher said.

Chinese chief epidemiologist Wu Zunyou has said that Covid outbreaks have peaked in Beijing, Tianjin and Chengdu while the situation in Shanghai, Chongqing, Anhui, Hubei and Hunan remains serious.

He added that the disease will probably spread during Lunar New Year, with many expected to travel around the holiday. With the lifting of travel and other restrictions for the first time since the start of the pandemic, a huge rebound in travel is anticipated during the holiday week in January.

China said this week it would end mandatory quarantine on arrival, after earlier in the month announcing it had abandoned a raft of tough measures to contain the coronavirus.

The National Health Commission (NHC) said last week it would no longer release an official daily Covid death toll.

