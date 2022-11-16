Pence Asks Republicans to Look Towards the Future in Apparent Jibe at Trump

Former US President Donald Trump may have to face his former assistant and former US Vice President Mike Pence in the 2024 Presidential elections but the latter has not formally announced a bid.

Pence said that the Republican party has better choices going forward. He said that the party should focus on the future. Speaking during an interview on Fox News’ Special Report, Pence said “different times call for different leadership."

“I honestly believe that we’re going to have better choices. I hear people saying that they would like us to move forward with leadership that will unite our country around our highest ideals," Pence was quoted as saying by Fox News.

Pence said he would have been happier if the Republican party won the more competitive races but praised the GOP for inching closer to taking control of the US House.

He took a jibe at Trump and said candidates who were too focused on the past did not fare very well. He could have been referring Arizona gubernatorial contender Kari Lake - who was backed by Trump and who also backed the former president’s false claims that the election was stolen from him - and House contender JR Majewski and Senate contenders Blake Masters, Mehmet Oz, Adam Laxalt who all backed Trump’s claim.

“Candidates that were focused on the past, on re-litigating the last election, did not fare so well. There’s a real affirmation here that the Republican Party needs to be focused on the future," Pence was quoted as saying by the news agency.

His former boss on Tuesday announced his bid for the US Presidential elections in 2024.

“In order to make America great and glorious again. I am tonight announcing my candidacy for president of the United States. America’s comeback starts right now," Trump said to his supporters who were gathered outside the Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida. .

Observers felt that Donald Trump’s speech did not evoke the expected response even from those who were present in Mar-a-Lago for the announcement. Indiana senator Todd Young told NPR that the Republicans have a long bench and added that it is “a good thing."

“I think you are going to see a lot of other people announcing their candidacy as well, we’ve got a deep bench," Young was quoted as saying by NPR.

Donald Trump’s daughter Ivanka Trump also said that she would not be part of her father’s presidential campaign.

(with inputs from Fox News)

