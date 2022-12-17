As Russian warheads tear through Ukraine, a penis-headed statue of Russian President Vladimir Putin christened ‘Bellend of the Year’ was installed in United Kingdom’s Bell End village. In word ‘Bellend’ is and English slag and it’s used for to defy an annoying or contemptible individual.

The statue was installed on Thursday as a mark of protest against Putin’s invasion of Ukraine. The statue was kept next to a carton of eggs so that people could pick and throw at the structure.

The Independent reported that the organiser of the protest, who wished want to name himself, told the PA news agency: “I needed to award somebody with the Bellend of the Year award and I thought there was one person who has universally been a bellend this year – and that’s Vladimir Putin."

The co-ordinator said that they would create and sell such miniatures of the statues to raise funds for charity to assist Ukrainian refugees.

By Saturday morning, Ukraine’s military leadership said Russian forces had updated the number of missiles fired in the latest attack to 98. It did not say how many in total had been stopped by the air defenses.

The onslaught Friday, which pummeled many parts of central, eastern and southern Ukraine, involved one of the biggest attacks yet on the capital, Kyiv, in the war sparked by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24. Kyiv came under fire from about 40 missiles on Friday, authorities said, though air defenses intercepted 37 of them.

Utility crews were scrambling to patch up damaged power and water systems.

Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko reported Saturday that two-thirds of homes had been reconnected to electricity and all had regained access to water. The subway system also resumed service, after serving as a shelter the day before.

In Kryvyi Rih, 596 miners stuck underground because of missile strikes were all rescued, Mayor Oleksandr Vilkul reported late Friday.

