Penny Wong Meets Jaishankar, Says India-Australia Must ‘Navigate Together’ on Indo-Pacific Matters

Australian foreign minister Penny Wong on Monday while addressing a joint press conference with Union minister of external affairs S Jaishankar said India and Australia should resolve issues in the Indo-Pacific region together.

Wong said that both nations recognize the reshaping, changing Indo-Pacific region. “We share a region, the Indo-Pacific region. We have a shared interest and shared ambition which is our region being stable, prosperous and respectable of sovereignty and where countries are not required to choose sides but make their own sovereign choices," Wong said, according to news agency ANI.

Wong and Jaishankar held the 13th Foreign Ministers’ Framework Dialogue (FMFD) after the latter began his diplomatic tour of Australia after ending his trip to New Zealand.

“India and Australia are comprehensive strategic partners. We are Quad partners. We partner in many other ways. Our partnership is a demonstration that we understand that this period of change is best navigated together," Wong further added.

She said both nations neither want to see a dominant country or a country being dominated by another powerful country. She said the Indo-Pacific region is reshaping both strategically as well as economically and the India-Australia relationship is critical in order to shape the region in a way that will be beneficial for all parties involved.

Responding to Wong’s vision of a free and inclusive Indo-Pacific region, S Jaishankar said: “India and Australia believe in freedom of navigation in international waters, and in promoting connectivity, growth and security for all."

“We spoke about a lot of issues like economy, trade, education, defence and security, clean energy," he further added.

Wong said that in a gesture towards developing stronger ties between both nations, diplomatic footprint in each other’s country will be increased. Wong said Australia is looking forward to opening a consulate general in Bengaluru in 2023.

“We are looking to open a consulate general in Bengaluru, in the heart of India’s technology industry sometime next year," Wong said.

Union external affairs minister S Jaishankar said it was encouraging to see economic cooperation between both countries growing stronger. He said it is also encouraging to see the trade agreement finalised in 2022 moving towards ratification.

Speaking on the double taxation avoidance agreement, Jaishankar, according to ANI, said: “Steps are being taken to amend the double taxation avoidance agreement as that was a challenge to growing our business."

