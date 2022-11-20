'People have Spoken': Donald Trump Back on Twitter After Elon Musk Reinstatement

Elon Musk on Saturday said that former President Donald Trump’s Twitter account will be reinstated after the site’s new owner ran a poll in which a narrow majority of 15 million voters supported the move.

Trump’s once-blocked Twitter account reappeared on the platform, minutes after company owner Elon Musk announced he was lifting the 22-month suspension on the former president over incitement of violence, AFP reported.

“The people have spoken. Trump will be reinstated. Vox Populi, Vox Dei," Musk tweeted, using a Latin phrase meaning “the voice of the people, the voice of God."

Advertisement

Trump’s account — dormant since days after the January 6, 2021 riot at the US Capitol by his supporters — was visible to users after Musk tweeted that “Trump will be reinstated" following a poll on the subject.

More than 15 million people voted in the poll asking whether Trump’s account should be reinstated, with a narrow majority of 51.8 percent voting in the affirmative.

It is not clear whether Trump would actually return to Twitter. An irrepressible tweeter before he was banned, Trump has said in the past that he would not rejoin even if his account was reinstated.

Trump has been relying on his own, much smaller social media site, Truth Social, which he launched after being blocked from Twitter.

(With inputs from agencies)

Read all the Latest News here