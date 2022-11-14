Home » News » World » Türkiye Minister Soylu Says Istanbul Blast Suspect Arrested, Blames KPP

Türkiye Minister Soylu Says Istanbul Blast Suspect Arrested, Blames KPP

The person allegedly sat for 40 minutes before leaving the seat minutes after which the explosion occurred killing eight and injuring close to 85 people

Advertisement

By: News Desk

Edited By: Shankhyaneel Sarkar

News18.com

Last Updated: November 14, 2022, 09:40 IST

Istanbul, Turkey

A police officer blocks the street after an explosion on busy pedestrian Istiklal street in Istanbul, Turkey (Image: Reuters)
A police officer blocks the street after an explosion on busy pedestrian Istiklal street in Istanbul, Turkey (Image: Reuters)

Türkiye interior minister Suleyman Soylu on Monday said the authorities arrested the person who left the bomb which caused the explosion on Istiklal Avenue, according to a report by Turkish news agency Anadolu. He said the Turkish government understands that the attack was orchestrated by the alleged terrorist group PKK/YPG.

Soylu said the order for the attack came from Ayn al-Arab in northern Syria where the alleged terrorist group’s headquarters are placed. “We will retaliate against those who are responsible for this heinous terror attack," Soylu was quoted as saying by Anadolu.

Soylu said of the 81 injured, 50 people were released from the hospitals and five remain in intensive care units and two are in critical condition. The European Union and the United States along with Türkiye lists the PKK or Kurdish Partiya Karkeren Kurdistan (PKK) as a terrorist group and holds it responsible for the deaths of 40,000 people.

Advertisement

The Yekîneyên Parastina Gel (YPG) is its Syrian offshoot.

RELATED NEWS

The PKK and the YPG have been demanding a separate nation for the Kurds and have claimed for decades that they have been treated unfairly by successive governments in Turkey, Iran, Iraq and Syria. The Kurdish population in West Asia is concentrated mostly in eastern Turkey, northern Iraq, and western Iran and in parts of northern Syria and Armenia.

The tensions between the Turkish government and the rebel Kurds has been going on for more than three decades now led by Abdullah Öcalan, who founded the group in late 1970s.

(This is a developing story, more details are being added)

Read all the Latest News here

Follow us on

first published: November 14, 2022, 09:16 IST
last updated: November 14, 2022, 09:40 IST

TRENDING NEWS

MORE NEWS

Photogallery

+16PHOTOS

Malaika Arora, Arjun Kapoor, Esha Gupta, Varun Dhawan, Ananya Panday Among Celebrities Spotted Out And About

+10PHOTOS

Nora Fatehi, Deepika Padukone, Kiara Advani, Radhika Apte, Kriti Sanon Among Best Dressed Celebrities This Week