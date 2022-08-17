Phd Student Salma Shehab’s 34-year Jail Sentence Shines Light on Twitter’s Troubled Ties With Saudi

A 34-year-old Saudi Phd student Salma al-Shehab, who was enrolled in UK’s Leeds University, was sentenced to 34 years in prison by Saudi officials for following and retweeting dissident accounts and their tweets.

She was at home in Saudi Arabia on a holiday when she was arrested. The Saudi government accused her of using an internet website to “cause public unrest and destabilise civil and national security". Salma was given a three-year prison sentence initially but later it was increased to a 34 years prison sentence followed by a 34 year travel ban.

This has raised concerns among rights activists across the country as well as around the world as Salma’s case becomes the latest example of how crown prince Mohammed bin Salman aka MBS uses his power to curb down on dissidents.

Salma was not a high-profile dissident. In the bio section of her social media accounts on Twitter and Instagram Salma describes herself as a dental hygienist, medical educator, PhD student at Leeds University and lecturer at Princess Nourah bint Abdulrahman University, and as a wife and a mother to her sons, Noah and Adam.

However, people familiar with the developments told news agency the Guardian that Salma could not tolerate injustice. She expressed her support towards Loujain al-Hathloul, a prominent Saudi feminist activist.

Salma apparently has been mistreated inside the prison and has not been allowed to tell the judges about the mistreatment being meted out to her.

Saudi’s Troubled Relationship with Twitter

The death and murder of Jamal Khashoggi may have put the spotlight on his pattern of repressing dissidents but US president Joe Biden’s recent visit has emboldened MBS.

Following the arrest, Saudi sovereign fund’s indirect stake in social media Twitter has again come into focus. Saudi’s sovereign wealth fund, the Public Investment Fund (PIF), controls a major stake at Twitter through Kingdom Holdings owned by another Saudi prince Prince Alwaleed bin Talal. Kingdom Holdings owns more than 5% of Twitter. He recently sold about 17% of the company to the PIF whose chairman is the MBS.

Prince Alwaleed bin Talal was also part of the group of Saudi royals who were held inside Ritz Carlton in Riyadh for 83 days as part of a so-called ‘corruption sweep’. He along with others were released after they ceded ownership of their companies to Saudi prince MBS.

Twitter Inc. also remains tight-lipped about accusations surrounding Prince Mohammed, Bader al-Asaker, who allegedly orchestrated an illegal infiltration which revealed information regarding anonymous users critical of the Saudi regime and led to their arrests and jailing.

(with inputs from the Guardian)

