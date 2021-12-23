Philippines Approves Use of Pfizer Vaccine in Children Aged 5-11

MANILA: The Philippines’ food and drug agency has given emergency approval for the use of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine for children ages 5 to 11, its chief said on Thursday.

The benefits outweighed the risks and it is already being used for children in countries like the United States and Canada, food and drug agency chief Rolando Enrique Domingo told a public briefing.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.