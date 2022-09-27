Philippines Shuts 175 Online Casino Firms, Say Chinese Gangsters Took Over Industry; 40K Chinese to Be Deported

The Philippines justice department ordered the shutdown of 175 online casinos which were operating illegally and has ordered the deportation of 40,000 Chinese workers.

The Philippines gaming regulator also canceled the licenses of these online casinos which are locally known as Philippine offshore gaming operators or POGO, Philippine department of justice Spokesman Jose Dominic Clavano said.

There are about 300 Chinese nationals working in illegal POGOs, all of which are now under government custody. The Philippine justice department said that at least an estimated 40,000 Chinese workers will have to be deported. Every POGO roughly hires 200 Chinese workers, according to a Bloomberg report.

At least 3,000 workers will be deported by the middle of October as the government plans to start arrests early next month, Clavano said.

Clavano explained that the crackdown was triggered after reports surfaced of murder, kidnapping and other crimes committed by Chinese nationals against fellow Chinese nationals, according to a Reuters report.

These POGOs were also used to cater to Chinese customers since gambling is banned in China. Real estate consultancy Leechiu Property Consultants data accessed by Reuters showed that the industry employs 201,000 Chinese and 111,000 Filipinos. It also generated $122.21 million in 2020 in POGO fees alone, according to the finance ministry of the country.

Philippines Criminal Investigation and Detection Group national director Brigadier General Ronald Lee told the South China Morning Post (SCMP) that the kidnappings rose as Chinese gangsters from Vietnam and Cambodia after the two countries had shut down online gaming relocated to the Philippines.

Last week, five Chinese nationals along with the Filipino accomplice were arrested in the city of Manila and their victim, another Chinese woman, was rescued after a ransom payoff, SCMP reported.

The SCMP also reported that earlier this month 43 Chinese citizens in Pampanga who were ‘enslaved’ by a government-licensed Pogo operator called Lucky South 99 Outsourcing were rescued by an anti-kidnapping unit of the Philippine police.

The ban comes after newly elected president Ferdinand Marcos Jr came under pressure even from his allies to ban all online gambling operations after reports surfaced suggesting that ‘Chinese gangsters’ have taken over the budding industry.

(with inputs from Bloomberg, Reuters and the SCMP)

