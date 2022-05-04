PM Modi In Denmark: Queen Margrethe II Extends Warm Welcome; Businesses Hail Govt's Economic Reforms

The Queen of the Kingdom of Denmark, Margrethe II extended a warm welcome to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday during his visit to Danish capital Copenhagen. Margrethe II met PM Modi at the Amalienborg Palace in Copenhagen.

Later PM Modi attended a private dinner hosted by the Danish Queen after the conclusion of his engagements in Copenhagen on Tuesday. He also met other members of the royal family during his visit.

“Her Majesty, the Queen of the Kingdom of Denmark, Margrethe II extended a warm reception to PM Narendra Modi. Prime Minister felicitated Her Majesty on the occasion of the Golden Jubilee of her reign," the Union ministry of external affairs said in a tweet. The ministry also said that PM Modi briefed her on the increasing momentum in India-Denmark ties in recent years pointing towards the Green Strategic Partnership. He also thanked the Royal Family for furthering social causes.

PM Modi, on the second day of his European visit, met Danish prime minister Mette Frederiksen and discussed bilateral issues and also discussed the war in Ukraine. Several agreements were also signed between both leaders.

He will be headed to France to meet reelected president Emmanuel Macron and will also take part later in the second India-Nordic summit on Wednesday.

Big Danish Businesses Hail Govt Economic Reforms

Speaking to news agency ANI, Jorgen Mads Clausen, chairman of the board of directors at Danfoss said that under the PM Modi-led government bureaucratic hindrances have stopped increasing the ease of business. “I think these economic reforms in India are paving the way for big developments because, in the past, there were so many bureaucratic hindrances to big developments but it’s getting better," Clausen said.

Clausen also attended the India-Denmark Business Forum, held with the attendance of top business leaders from India and Denmark, in the presence of PM Modi and Danish PM Frederiksen.

Jens-Peter Saul, President and CEO of Ramboll Group, expressed his admiration for PM Modi’s leadership in the area of green growth. PM Modi asked Danish businesses to invest in India. “Looking at India’s reforms and investment opportunities, I can say that those who don’t invest in our nation will certainly miss out," PM Modi said using the popular social media term FOMO which stands for ‘fear of missing out’.

