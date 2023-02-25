PM Modi Meets Germany’s Scholz, Says India Ready to Contribute to Peace Process in Ukraine

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said that India is ready to contribute to the peace process in Ukraine and urged stakeholders to pursue the path of dialogue and diplomacy to end the conflict.

While addressing a joint press conference with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, PM Modi said: “Since the beginning of developments in Ukraine, India has laid emphasis on resolving this dispute through dialogue and diplomacy. India is ready to contribute to any peace process."

He further added that security and defence cooperation can become important pillars of the strategic relationship between India and Germany.

The war in Ukraine was discussed by both leaders when they met in New Delhi on Saturday.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said that the world is suffering due to Russia’s aggression.

“The world is suffering because of the consequences of Russia’s aggression. Ukraine-Russia is a major catastrophe because we know this war violates the economic principles that we all agreed to," Scholz said, adding that focus lies on ensuring food and energy supply chains remain unharmed.

Scholz, who is on a two-day visit to India, said India has immense talent and the country has completely changed in the past few years.

Scholz recalled that he last visited India in 2012 when he was the mayor of Hamburg and the country he sees now is completely different from the country he visited almost a decade ago.

The German chancellor also said India and Germany will continue to work together in green and sustainable energy sectors and deepen cultural and bilateral ties. He also thanked India for hosting him and expressed his support for India’s G20 presidency.

“A lot has changed since I visited India last time. India is indeed developing. I am pleased that India has the presidency of G20 this year. Our cooperation across sectors continues to deepen," Scholz said.

The German Chancellor also expressed his admiration for the Indian IT sector. He pointed out that 1,800 German companies are operating in India and they have benefited from India’s IT sector and the pool of talent.

He also said that Germany and German companies want to continue to benefit from India’s IT sector.

“We need talent, we need skilled workers. The development of IT and software is booming in India & many capable companies are here in India. India has so much talent and we want to benefit from that corporation. We want to recruit and attract that talent in Germany," Scholz said.

