'Huge Difference Between Pre-2014 & Post-2014 India': PM Modi Tells Indian Community in Indonesia

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is in Bali to attend the ongoing G20 summit, on Tuesday addressed the members of the Indian diaspora in Indonesia at an event and said that there is a huge difference between pre-2014 and post-2014 India. Asserting that the country is now moving ahead at an “unprecedented speed and scale", he said that India is now the fastest-growing large economy and ranked first in several sectors.

Addressing the event amid a huge round of applause, PM Modi called India “a ray of hope for the world in the 21st century" and added that there is a huge difference between India before and after 2014, the year when his BJP government was voted to power in 2014. The ruling BJP again swept back to power in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

“Today, India is the fastest-growing large economy in the world," Modi said, adding that India is number 1 today in digital transactions, global fintech, IT outsourcing, smartphone data consumption, and vaccine manufacturing. “And this has become possible because today’s India doesn’t think small. Today India is going ahead at unprecedented scale and speed. We don’t dream small anymore. Since 2014, we have opened more than 320 million bank accounts. More than the population of the USA," he said.

He further said that Indonesia was fortunate to attain independence two years before India and there is a lot that India can learn from Indonesia. However, at the same time, PM Modi said, in its 75-year-old long development journey, there is a lot that India can also give to Indonesia.

India is currently part of the G20 Troika (current, previous, and incoming G20 Presidencies) comprising Indonesia, Italy, and India.

Earlier in the day, PM Modi also played the drums as he arrived to interact with the Indian diaspora on the sidelines of the G20 summit. Amid cheers and slogans of ‘Bharat Mata ki Jai’ and ‘Modi, Modi’, a huge crowd of people dressed in Indian attire and turbans greeted the PM with folded hands as he arrived at the venue to interact with the Indian community.

As he arrived at the venue, PM Modi was greeted by the sound of rhythmic drumming. He joined in the festivities and played the drums for a few beats alongside the drummers, who cheered him on.

India will assume G20 Presidency for one year, beginning December 1, 2022. The G20 comprises 19 countries: Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, South Korea, Mexico, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Turkey, the UK, the USA and the European Union (EU).

(with inputs from PTI)

