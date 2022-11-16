PM Modi Meets Italian Premier Giorgia Meloni at G20, Discusses Deepening Bilateral Ties

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met his Italian counterpart Giorgia Meloni on the sidelines of the G20 Summit in Bali on Wednesday and the two leaders discussed ways to deepen bilateral cooperation in various sectors, including trade, energy, defence and counter terrorism.

Modi is in Bali to attend the two-day G20 summit which opened here on Tuesday.

“Prime Minister congratulated Prime Minister Meloni on her election as the first woman Prime Minister of Italy. The two leaders discussed the deepening of bilateral cooperation in various sectors including trade and investment, counter-terrorism, and people to people ties," a statement from the Prime Minister’s Office said.

He had informal interactions with US President Joe Biden, UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, French President Emmanuel Macron and several other global leaders on Tuesday on the sidelines of the summit.

Advertisement

“Prime Minister Modi looks forward to celebrating 75 years of India-Italy diplomatic relations and welcoming Prime Minister Meloni in India next year for the G-20 Summit," the statement said.

“Excellent meeting with PM @GiorgiaMeloni. We exchanged views on how India and Italy can work closely in sectors like energy, defence, culture and in boosting climate change," Modi said in a tweet.

The two leaders discussed the deepening of bilateral cooperation in various sectors including trade and investment, and people to people ties, the Prime Minister’s Office said in a tweet.

“An introductory meeting between PM @narendramodi & PM @GiorgiaMeloni of Italy in Bali. Welcomed the deepening bilateral relations in areas like trade, investment, counter terrorism, and people to people ties. Also exchanged views on regional and global developments," Spokesperson for the Ministry of External Affairs Arindam Bagchi said.

Advertisement

The two leaders also exchanged views on regional and global issues of mutual interest.

The G20 comprises 19 countries: Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, South Korea, Mexico, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Turkey, the UK, the USA and the European Union (EU).

Read all the Latest India News here