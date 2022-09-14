PM Modi Meets King of Bhutan Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck in Delhi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met the King of Bhutan Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck on Wednesday. The monarch also met foreign secretary Vinay Kwatra and later met National Security Advisor Ajit Doval.

During his meeting with PM Modi, Wangchuck ratified the International Solar Alliance Framework Agreement. Following the signing of agreement, the Bhutanese ambassador to India Maj Gen Vetsop Namgyel handed the instrument of ratification to Secretary ER Dammu Ravi. The DG of International Solar Alliance was also present.

Earlier in April this year, Union minister of external affairs S Jaishankar inaugurated the four-lane road from Jungshina to Chubachu, the Bajo-Khuruthang secondary national highway and a new bus terminal in Bumthang along with his Bhutanese counterpart Tandi Dorji.

Chief of Army Staff Gen Manoj Pande was also in Bhutan last month where he met Bhutanese King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck and other top civil and military leaders of Bhutan in Thimphu in a bid to further increase strategic collaboration. They discussed regional defence and security challenges and Chinese activities in the plateau and adjoining areas.

During the visit, met with the Indian officials engaged in capacity-building of Bhutanese military.

Bhutan is important to India because it acts as a buffer state between India and China and protects the sensitive ‘Chicken’s Neck’ corridor is a narrow stretch of land of about 22 kilometers connecting the entire northeastern region of India to the Indian mainland. It is also known as Siliguri Corridor.

Bhutan shares borders with Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, West Bengal and Sikkim with a length of 699 km. India is also Bhutan’s largest trading partner.

India and Bhutan are signatories of the Treaty of Friendship and Cooperation signed in 1949. The treaty calls for peace between both neighbors and says no country will interfere in each other’s internal affairs. The Treaty was revised in 2007.

However, New Delhi guides Thimphu on issues related to foreign policy and both nations remain in close consultations on affairs related to foreign policy and defence.

Diplomatic relations between both nations were established in 1968. Both nations enjoy very close relations. In 2021, Bhutan conferred PM Modi with its highest civilian award the Order of the Druk Gyalpo (Order of the Dragon King) in December 2021. Both nations also assisted each other during the Covid-19 pandemic.

