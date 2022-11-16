PM Modi Meets Singapore's Lee Hsien Loong, Says Country Important Pillar of India's 'Act East' Policy

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday met Prime Minister of Singapore Lee Hsien Loong on the sidelines of G-20 Summit in Indonesia’s Bali and discussed ways to strengthen the partnership between the two countries.

“Both Prime Ministers took note of the strong Strategic Partnership between India and Singapore and regular high level Ministerial and institutional interactions, including the inaugural session of the India-Singapore Ministerial Roundtable, held at New Delhi in September 2022," a statement from the Prime Minister’s Office said.

PM Modi is in Bali to attend the two-day G20 summit which opened here on Tuesday. He also recalled his meeting with Prime Minister Lee on the sidelines of G-20 Summit in Rome last year.

The two leaders reiterated their commitment to further expand trade and investment linkages between the two countries in Fintech, renewable energy, skill development, health and pharmaceutical sectors.

PM Modi invited Singapore to invest in various sectors including Green economy, infrastructure and digitalisation and to take advantage of India’s National Infrastructure Pipeline, Asset Monetisation Plan and the Gati Shakti Plan, the statement also said.

The two leaders also exchanged views on recent global and regional developments.

“Prime Minister Modi appreciated Singapore’s role in India’s Act East Policy and its role as the country coordinator of ASEAN-India relations from 2021-2024. Both leaders reiterated their desire for working together for furthering the India-ASEAN multi-faceted cooperation," the statement further said.

PM Modi also invited Prime Minister Lee to visit India for the G-20 Summit next year. India will assume the G20 Presidency from December 1, 2022 for a one-year period.

The prime minister also had informal interactions with US President Joe Biden, UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, French President Emmanuel Macron and several other global leaders on the sidelines of the summit.

