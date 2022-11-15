PM Modi, President Biden Meet on Sidelines of G20 Summit in Indonesia, Discuss QUAD, I2U2

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met US President Joe Biden on the sidelines of the G20 Summit in Bali on Tuesday. Both leaders reviewed the India - US strategic partnership and promised to continue cooperation in sectors like critical and emerging technologies, advanced computing and artificial intelligence.

Both leaders also expressed their satisfaction with the close cooperation between India and US in new groupings such as the Quad and I2U2. PM Modi and Biden also discussed topical global and regional developments. PM Modi thanked his American counterpart for strengthening the India-US partnership.

PM Modi expressed confidence that both countries would continue to maintain close coordination during India’s G-20 Presidency.

PM Modi earlier in the day addressed the first working session of G20 where issues related to food security and energy security were discussed. He outlined that global food security is threatened by the ongoing war in Ukraine.

“I have repeatedly said that we have to find a way to return to the path of ceasefire and diplomacy in Ukraine. Over the past century, the Second World War wreaked havoc in the world. After that, the leaders of that time made a serious effort to take the path of peace. Now it’s our turn,’ the Prime Minister said.

“The current shortage of fertilisers in terms of food security is also a huge crisis. Today’s fertiliser shortage is tomorrow’s food crisis, for which the world will not have a solution. We should build mutual agreement to maintain the supply chain of both manure and food grains stable and assured," PM Modi said.

The Prime Minister also said that energy-security is also important for global growth and development. He said developed countries should ensure that there are no restrictions on the supply of energy and stability in the energy market should be ensured.

He also reiterated India’s commitment to meeting half of its energy requirements through renewable energy within the 2030s. He also said that India will continue to play a major role in ensuring global food security.

