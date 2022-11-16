PM Modi Says G20 Will Act as Catalyst for Global Change During India’s Presidency

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said India will act as a global prime mover to envision new ideas and accelerate collective action during its G20 presidency. He said G20 will become ‘inclusive, ambitious, decisive and action-oriented’.

Addressing the summit’s closing ceremony, PM Modi said: “India’s G20 presidency will be inclusive, ambitious, decisive and action-oriented. In the next year, it will be our endeavour that G20 works as a global prime mover to give impetus to collective action."

PM Modi said global conflicts are rising because of a sense of ownership over natural resources and it has also caused environmental issues. Trusteeship is the solution for the safe future of the planet, the prime minister said.

“LiFE i.e. ‘Lifestyle for Environment’ campaign can make a big contribution to this. Its purpose is to make sustainable lifestyles a mass movement," PM Modi further explained.

India officially received the presidency of the G20 Summit and starting December 1 it will assume the office for a one-year period. The Prime Minister said India is taking over the presidency when the planet is grappling with geopolitical tensions, economic slowdown, rising food and energy prices, and the long-term ill effects of the pandemic.

“It is a proud occasion for every Indian to assume the G-20 Presidency.We will organise G-20 meetings in different cities and states of our country. Our guests will get a full experience of India’s amazing diversity, inclusive traditions, and cultural richness," PM Modi said.

“The world is looking at G20 with hope," PM Modi said. The prime minister urged member nations to extend the benefits of developments to everyone on the planet with compassion and solidarity.

PM Modi said women-led development should be prioritised and India’s is also prioritising the same in its G20 agenda. “We have to maintain priority on women-led development even in our G20 agenda," PM Modi said.

The Prime Minister congratulated his Indonesian counterpart Joko Widodo for giving efficient leadership to the G-20 even in difficult times. “India will strive to take forward Indonesia’s commendable initiatives during its G-20 Presidency," he said.

“The G-20 has to convey a strong message in favour of peace and harmony. All these priorities are fully embodied in the theme of India’s G-20 Chairmanship - “One Earth, One Family, One Future," the Prime Minister further added.

