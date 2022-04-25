PM Modi To Meet Emmanuel Macron, Olaf Scholz And Mette Frederiksen In May

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will travel to Europe in the first week of May where he will meet French president Emmanuel Macron, German chancellor Olaf Scholz and leaders of Nordic nations, news agency Hindustan Times reported. PM Modi will also address the India-Nordic summit in Denmark.

With France being one of India’s closest allies and the Macron-led government’s interest in project Atma Nirbhar Bharat, PM Modi and president Macron are likely to discuss manufacturing of air independent propulsion submarines and high thrust aircraft engines in India among other issues, Hindustan Times said in its report.

India and France have close ties and both nations earlier said that they will assist each other in several sectors including trade, defence, people to people relationships and emerging technologies. The AUKUS partnership is also likely to make France move closer to India. France is also helping India in mapping the Indian Ocean bed and has emerged as an important player in the Indo-Pacific region.

The war in Ukraine will also feature in the discussions between PM Modi and Macron. The French president, the German chancellor and the Nordic nations will use PM Modi’s visit to understand India’s position. The European Union, unlike the US, has not taken a hawkish stand on India-Russia relations and India can expect that the Europeans may understand the complexities given that most European nations shared deep ties with Russia.

PM Modi will discuss new investments, clean technologies and trade with his Danish counterpart Mette Frederiksen. The Danish prime minister earlier visited India in October 2021 and said that Denmark values India as a close partner. During her visit last year, Frederiksen batted for stronger trade, diplomatic and cultural ties with New Delhi.

The exact time and date of PM Modi’s visit to Europe has not been announced.

