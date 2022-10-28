PM Modi’s Foreign Policy of Putting ‘India First’ Changed the Way World Perceives India. Here’s How

Russian President Vladimir Putin’s admiration for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision for India and his foreign policy while addressing the Valdai Discussion Club shows how under PM Modi’s ‘India First’ foreign policy the nation has grown confident of its place in the world.

“A lot has been done under the leadership of PM Modi. He is a true patriot of his country. Prime Minister Modi is one of those people in the world who is capable of conducting independent foreign policy in the interest of his nation despite any attempts to do some detente or limit something," Putin said.

It is worth noting that following Russia’s ‘military operation’ in Ukraine, India has faced pressure from the West and the US to join them in condemning Russia’s actions and India was also criticised in the initial phases of the ongoing war for not doing enough.

In the recent months, there has been acknowledgement from the Western leaders of efforts taken by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to bring both sides to the table but earlier PM Modi’s attempts to bring peace in Ukraine went unnoticed.

It was French President Emmanuel Macron who praised PM Modi for saying ‘it is not an era of war’ during the latter’s discussions with Vladimir Putin.

But not just Macron and Putin, other leaders have also praised PM Modi for his independent and people-centric foreign policy.

PM Modi’s ‘India First’ policy also saw India engaging with partners who may have their own rivalries or differences, like in the case of Russia-Ukraine, Israel-Palestine, Iraq-Iran, Qatar-Saudi Arabia but despite that each nation has individually engaged with India with complete enthusiasm.

It also shows PM Modi’s statesmanship and also that world leaders are convinced about his strong beliefs and sincere intentions. In a way, PM Modi who follows the ideal of Sabka Saath in India has been able to transform the same ideal into a ‘One World’ approach governed by the idea of Vasudhaiva Kutumbhakam.

Praise for PM Modi’s foreign policy also came from India’s detractors. Former Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan, shortly before being ousted in no-confidence motion, at a rally played the Prime Minister’s speech and commended India’s foreign policy by saying that it shows how independent nations should frame their foreign policy.

Imran Khan said: “When India was asked to not procure oil from Russia, India did not accept since procuring oil at lower rates is in the best interest of Indian citizens."

Pakistan’s former PM Khan at that time was pondering whether to purchase Russian oil but felt he faced pressure from the Biden administration not to do so.

He also said that despite being a member of the Quad, India did not acquiesce to US pressure under PM Modi’s leadership.

Engagement with the World

PM Modi has advocated for proactive engagement with every nation on the planet. In the United Nations, Indian envoys and cabinet ministers have often highlighted that smaller countries, be it in the African continent or Latin America or even in the Pacific, often feel that the UN fails to represent them.

PM Modi through his Vaccine Maitri initiative ensured that the poorest of nations also have access to Covid-19 vaccines and in the initial phases of the pandemic also exported essential medicines and healthcare items to those countries which were facing a shortage.

This also has helped India when Indians stranded abroad wanted to return home but could not due to strict travel restrictions as Covid spread.

His dynamic relations with world leaders led to the establishment of safety bubbles between India and other nations and helped citizens return home safely.

PM Modi’s foreign policy also has advocated compassion and support to other nations. Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina said that PM Modi not only brought back home Indians stranded in Ukraine but also took care that students from Bangladesh also could return to their home.

PM Modi’s dedication towards tackling climate change was also lauded by former UK prime minister Boris Johnson, who said the Indian Prime Minister has ‘a plan’ while lauding him for his plans to harness solar energy.

“The one man who understands that so well and has achieved absolutely extraordinary things in his own country of India, is the Prime Minister of India – there is One Sun, One World, One Grid and One Narendra Modi." Johnson said.

Praise for India’s Achievements

India has been praised by several countries when its vaccination drive saw 1 billion individuals successfully vaccinated against Covid-19. Abdulla Shahid, UNGA President, Roosevelt Skerrit, Prime Minister of Dominica, former Australian PM Scott Morrison and other leaders congratulated India on achieving this milestone.

US president Joe Biden lauded PM Modi for his handling of the Covid-19 pandemic and said it is proof that democracies can deliver.

His predecessor Barack Obama, while penning a profile of PM Modi for TIME Magazine wrote: “As a boy, Narendra Modi helped his father sell tea to support their family. Today, he’s the leader of the world’s largest democracy, and his life story – from Poverty to Prime Minister reflects the dynamism and potential of India’s rise."

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe who was assassinated this year lauded PM Modi’s Make in India drive and committed $12 billion to his drive to make India a global design, manufacturing and export hub.

“I respect Prime Minister Modi for the fact that he’s a quick decision maker and he has the power to make things happen," Abe said regarding his interaction with PM Modi when he was the chief minister of Gujarat.

Other Asian leaders like Goh Chok Tong, the former Prime Minister of Singapore, said PM Modi ability to engage multiple centres of the world and articulate a common vision, as evidenced by India’s engagement with QUAD, BRICS, BIMSTEC or G20.

His engagement with West Asian nations resulted in India getting an invitation to address the The Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC).

Perhaps, former Israel prime minister Naftali Bennett’s admission is the most honest one, when he said: “You are the most popular man in Israel. Come and join my party."

