Police Arrest Suspect in New York Subway Shooting, Says Report

Emergency personel cross under police tape near a subway station in New York City on April 12 after at least 16 people were injured during a rush-hour shooting in the Brooklyn borough of New York. (Image: AFP)
Police had named 62-year-old Frank James as the suspect in the incident

AFP
New York // Updated: April 13, 2022, 23:57 IST

New York police arrested a suspect accused of shooting 10 people on a packed subway train car in Brooklyn, more than 24 hours after the terrifying attack, US media reported Wednesday.

Police had named 62-year-old Frank James as the suspect in the incident. CNN reported that he was spotted by two police officers on a Manhattan street and taken into custody. Officials were due to hold a briefing on the case later Wednesday.

first published: April 13, 2022, 23:57 IST