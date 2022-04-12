Home » News » World » Poll Shows Gap Between Le Pen, Macron as Turnout is Seen at Historic Low

Poll Shows Gap Between Le Pen, Macron as Turnout is Seen at Historic Low

French President Emmanuel Macron (AFP Photo)
French President Emmanuel Macron (AFP Photo)

The OpinionWay-Kea Partners poll published by Les Echos and Radio Classique showed Le Pen narrowing the gap by one point, though Macron would still win the run-off with 54% of the vote

Advertisement
Reuters
Updated: April 12, 2022, 16:21 IST

France’s far-right candidate Marine Le Pen is closing the gap with President Emmanuel Macron ahead of the second round of the country’s presidential election, a poll showed on Tuesday as forecast voter turnout is seen declining further.

The OpinionWay-Kea Partners poll published by Les Echos and Radio Classique showed Le Pen narrowing the gap by one point, though Macron would still win the run-off with 54% of the vote.

The poll’s turnout estimate further declined by 1% to 70%, down from 74.56% in 2017, which was already the lowest since 1969.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.

Follow us on

first published: April 12, 2022, 16:21 IST