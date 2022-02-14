Pope Francis Expresses 'Worry' Regarding Ukraine, Reiterates Appeal For Peaceful Resolution

Pope Francis reiterated his appeal to the Christian faithful asking them to keep Ukraine in their thoughts and prayers. His office urged world leaders to intervene and ensure that every effort is being taken to maintain peace.

“The news coming out of Ukraine is very worrying. I entrust to the intercession of the Virgin Mary, and to the conscience of political leaders, every effort on behalf of peace," Pope Francis’ official handle tweeted. The leader of the Roman Catholic Church earlier in January also appealed for peace as tensions heightened between Ukraine and Russia.

He made references to the World War II and the Holocaust to highlight why mankind should not start another war. “Please, never again war. We spoke earlier about the Holocaust — think how more than five million people were wiped out," Francis was quoted as saying by news agency AFP.

Advertisement

In January as well, the Pope asked the Christian world to keep Ukraine in its prayers ‘often’. He said that during the last major war people suffered hunger and cruelty and said that people deserved peace. Pope Francis earlier expressed concern regarding the security of the European region when he held the international day of prayer for peace in Ukraine on January 26.

“Rising tensions threaten to inflict a new blow to peace in Ukraine, and call into question the security of the European continent, with even wider repercussions," Pope was quoted as saying by news agency AFP.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Special: Live-updating IPL 2022 auction tally | IPL Mega Auction Live Updates here.