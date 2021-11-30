Portugal Tightens Travel Rules Due to Covid-19, Imposes Emergency to Curb Infections

PTI
Lisbon // Updated: November 30, 2021, 23:25 IST
All air passengers coming to Portugal must board their planes with a negative coronavirus test if they want to enter the country beginning on Wednesday, when Portugal enacts its second state of emergency this year as it tries to stop a surge in new infections, authorities said Tuesday.
Meanwhile, Dutch health authority says it found new omicron coronavirus variant in local cases going back 11 days.
