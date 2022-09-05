A powerful explosion was reported in front of the Russian embassy in Kabul, Afghanistan on Monday. The blast took place outside the embassy gates where Afghans were waiting for visas, as per reports.

Two embassy staff members were killed according to the Russian Foreign Ministry. The ministry didn’t offer any details as to who the staff members were or how they died.

Additionally, Russia’s state news agency RIA Novosti reported, citing anonymous sources, that 15-20 people were killed or wounded as a result of the explosion.

According to RIA Novosti, the blast occurred when a Russian diplomat came out to the people waiting outside to call out names of candidates for visa applications.

Advertisement

The report by RIA Novosti said there were between 15 to 20 casualties, but did not differentiate between dead and wounded and didn’t clarify whether Russian diplomats were among the casualties.

The Taliban did not immediately confirm the explosion or give any casualty figures and there was no immediate claim of responsibility for the explosion, as per the Associated Press.

The explosion comes only days after a blast at one of western Afghanistan’s biggest mosques killed at least 18 people on Friday.

Read the Latest News and Breaking News here