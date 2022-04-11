Premadasa Wants No-Confidence Against Gotabaya, Disagrees To Interim Govt Plans

Sri Lanka leader of the Opposition Sajith Premadesa said that the Sri Lankan opposition will use methods under the ambit of constitutional procedures to restore the island nation.

“It’s an organic uprising. We’ll use all methods available through constitutional procedures to achieve the expectations of the people. I appeal to all world leaders, institutions to help Sri Lanka & provide us with max amount of support," Premadasa was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

The Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) leader met with former prime minister Maithripala Sirisena along with independent members of the Sri Lankan parliament. The latter then met president Gotabaya Rajapaksa along with the Sri Lanka Freedom Party (SLFP) to hold discussions regarding formation of an interim government.

The discussions did not yield any results and the two sides then agreed to have another round of discussions after the New Year holiday. This is the second time Sirisena-led SLFP met Gotabaya Rajapaksa.

During the discussion, the SLFP discussed the letter it sent to Sirisena where the 11 party alliance along with the Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) listed points for economic revival.

Gotabaya said that he would agree to implement the points which are acceptable to terms of the Sri Lankan constitution. Premadasa is opposed to the setting up of the national executive council and cited that there were no constitutional provisions for it.

Premadasa also remained doubtful whether the opposition would extend genuine support to the interim government, if it is set up. Premadasa is insistent on unseating the government through no-confidence motion and the talks between Premadasa and the opposition members ended without any agreement.

The former ministers Vasudeva Nanayakkara and Wimal Weerawansa also said that they will not support the no-confidence motion against Gotabaya Rajapaksa. They told news agency the Daily Mirror that they have advised Premadasa to not press for a no-confidence motion. The former ministers said that they will consider a 21st Amendment to the constitution which will curtail the powers of the president. Meanwhile, protests against the Rajapaksas continue in Colombo and other cities of Sri Lanka. Food and medicine shortages also continue to affect citizens of Sri Lanka with the poor taking the worst hit of the current crisis.

