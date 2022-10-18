‘Prepare for Blackouts During Deepest, Darkest Evenings’: UK’s National Grid Chief Warns Ahead of Winters

The UK could face blackouts between 4pm and 7pm on weekdays during “really, really cold" days in January and February if gas imports are reduced, John Pettigrew, the National Grid chief said on Monday at the Financial Times’s Energy Transition Summit. He warned households that these blackouts are likely to occur in case there is shortage of gas.

The National Grid is the UK’s electricity and gas systems’ operator.

He said blackouts will have to be imposed during the “deepest darkest evenings" in January and February if the electricity generators did not have the requisite amount of gas to meet the demand, which is expected to rise if there is a period of cold weather.

The National Grid in October warned households in the UK that the chances of gas shortages in winter are now higher and planned three-hour power blackouts could be imposed in certain parts of the country, in the “unlikely" event that gas supplies fall short of demand.

However, Pettigrew’s comments on Monday showed that there were discussions on what time the blackouts would occur.

This also sheds light on the energy crisis European countries are likely to face if Russia-Ukraine war continues as sanctions on Russia prevents Moscow from exporting energy to these nations.

In the UK, a large amount of electricity is generated from gas and this will put strain on the national electricity supplies as demand for electricity is only expected to increase when winters begin.

It should be noted that Britain does not import gas from Russia but it imports electricity and gas from its European neighbours who rely on Russian energy exports.

The UK, according to the report by the Independent, steps have been taken to avoid blackouts. Coal-fired power stations are on standby. These were slated to be retired but instead they have been kept on standby to create a demand flexibility service which will reward customers for not using electricity during times of peak demand.

