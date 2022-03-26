President Biden Says NATO Article 5 is 'Sacred Commitment' for US

The US has a “sacred commitment" to the NATO military alliance’s collective defence, US President Joe Biden told his Polish counterpart, Andrzej Duda, on Saturday during a visit to Warsaw.

“You can count on that… For your freedom and ours," he told Duda, who said that Poles were feeling a “great sense of threat" as a result of the conflict in neighboring Ukraine.

