President Biden Says NATO Article 5 is 'Sacred Commitment' for US

File photo of US President Joe Biden. (Image: AP)
"You can count on that... For your freedom and ours," he told Duda, who said that Poles were feeling a "great sense of threat" as a result of the conflict in neighboring Ukraine

AFP
Warsaw // Updated: March 26, 2022, 20:20 IST

The US has a “sacred commitment" to the NATO military alliance’s collective defence, US President Joe Biden told his Polish counterpart, Andrzej Duda, on Saturday during a visit to Warsaw.

“You can count on that… For your freedom and ours," he told Duda, who said that Poles were feeling a “great sense of threat" as a result of the conflict in neighboring Ukraine.

first published: March 26, 2022, 20:20 IST