President Zelensky Tells EU to 'Prove You Are With' Ukraine

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Tuesday called in a live video address to the European Parliament for the EU to “prove" it is with Ukraine as it resists Russia’s invasion.

“Without you, Ukraine is going to be alone. We have proven our strength. We have proven that, at a minimum, we are exactly the same as you are. So do prove you are with us, do prove that you will not let us go," Zelensky said.

