President Zelensky Tells EU to 'Prove You Are With' Ukraine

Kharkiv has been a target for Russian forces since President Vladimir Putin launched an invasion of Ukraine last Thursday. (File photo/ AP)
"Without you, Ukraine is going to be alone. We have proven our strength. We have proven that, at a minimum, we are exactly the same as you are. So do prove you are with us, do prove that you will not let us go," Zelensky said.

AFP
Brussels // Updated: March 01, 2022, 21:52 IST

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Tuesday called in a live video address to the European Parliament for the EU to “prove" it is with Ukraine as it resists Russia’s invasion.

“Without you, Ukraine is going to be alone. We have proven our strength. We have proven that, at a minimum, we are exactly the same as you are. So do prove you are with us, do prove that you will not let us go," Zelensky said.

first published: March 01, 2022, 21:52 IST