Prez to the Wall: Imran Khan, Pakistan Govt Should Hold Talks on Polls, Says Arif Alvi | Exclusive

Pakistan President Arif Alvi on Wednesday, in an interview to a private TV channel accessed by CNN-News18, said that the coalition government and the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) should sit down and hold talks about the general elections as the country needs stability.

Sources also said finance minister Ishaq Dar has requested the president for the PTI’s cooperation in bringing political stability to the country.

Lavishing praise on the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Alvi said he hoped General Asim Munir will play a role in reducing the trust deficit among institutions. In the interview, Alvi said he liked the new army chief in terms of his viewpoint. “The new military leadership is committed to staying away from politics. The appointment of army chief has been settled nicely for the next three years," said Alvi.

The President said the decision on Munir’s appointment was taken on merit.

Alvi revealed that PTI Chairman and former Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan was informed that he would be consulted when the summary is received and consultations were held accordingly.

Alvi has asked Khan to strictly direct his party leaders and social media team not to attack Munir and the powerful military, a media report said on Tuesday, amid a tussle between the military and the former prime minister.

THE ELECTIONS

Khan on December 2 warned that he will dissolve the assemblies in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa provinces ruled by his party if the federal government led by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif does not sit down for talks and announce dates for the general elections.

During a speech to the Punjab Parliamentary Party, Khan said: “Considering all this, I have decided that either this will happen that they sit with us [and decide a date for the polls or] imagine that there will be an election in almost 66 per cent of Pakistan — in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab — if we dissolve the assemblies." “All these sitting 12-13 parties of the PDM will be taken out in the elections so, then the government will be frozen [if we dissolve the assemblies]," the former premier said.

Khan’s PTI is in power in Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Pakistan-occupied Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan provinces.

ON KHAN’s REMARKS ON BAJWA

Opening up about former COAS Qamar Javed Bajwa, Khan had, in an interview to Pakistani news channel, said that his decision to extend Bajwa’s tenure was a “mistake". Khan had admitted that trusting Bajwa proved to be his greatest weakness.

About Khan’s remarks on Bajwa, Alvi said: “Khan’s comments on ex-COAS Gen Bajwa’s double game would be based on his own experience."

Khan said, “Never before have I seen a man playing double games with everyone like Bajwa did."

‘PAK READY TO PLAY ITS PART’

Pakistan PM Sharif on Thursday said that Pakistan was ready to play its part in revitalising the South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (SAARC) to tap the vast potential of the region.

His remarks came on the occasion of the SAARC Charter Day.

“SAARC Charter Day today is a reminder of the vast untapped potential of regional development, connectivity and cooperation among countries of South Asia," Sharif tweeted.

He also said the people of SAARC countries were “victims of these missed opportunities".

SAARC members include Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Bhutan, India, Maldives, Nepal, Pakistan, and Sri Lanka. The eight-member bloc has made little headway despite a lapse of more than two and half decades since its inception.

