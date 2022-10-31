Prince Harry Contacted Friends and Ex-lovers to Feature in Memoir. But 'Most Said No'

Prince Harry reportedly contacted a few of his friends and ex-girlfriends earlier this year to ask whether they could contribute in his memoir ‘Spare’. The Duke of Sussex requested the close friends to divulge private details about his connections and upbringing, a report in The Sun said.

Prince Harry’s memoir, an object of obsessive anticipation worldwide since it was first announced last year, is coming out on January 10.

“Friends and girlfriends were polite and said they would think about it but ultimately most said no," the report said.

Many saw the request as contradictory to those Prince Harry made in the past where he had asked his close contacts to remain tight-lipped about his private life.

“It was felt to be kind of ironic Harry would hit the roof if he ever had an inkling they spoke to the media, but now wants them to when he needs their help," the report went on to say.

The book, ‘Spare’, is said to be an account of Harry told with “raw, unflinching honesty" and filled with “insight, revelation, self-examination, and hard-won wisdom about the eternal power of love over grief."

In a statement released on Thursday, Penguin Random House summoned memories of the stunning 1997 death of Prince Harry’s mother, Diana, and the subsequent image of Harry and his brother “walking behind their mother’s coffin as the world watched in sorrow — and horror."

“As Diana, Princess of Wales, was laid to rest, billions wondered what the princes must be thinking and feeling — and how their lives would play out from that point on," the statement reads in part.

“For Harry, this is his story at last." The memoir’s title is an apparent reference to “the heir and the spare", a phrase often used to describe royal brothers.

Harry’s brother, William, is now Prince of Wales and heir to the British throne. When Harry was born, he was right behind William in the line of succession but has since been pushed down. Their father, King Charles III, assumed the throne upon Queen Elizabeth II’s death last month.

Royals watchers and the public at large have speculated endlessly since the book was first announced in July 2021.

The Duke of Sussex had already revealed a newsmaking willingness to discuss his private life when he and his American-born wife, Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, were interviewed by Oprah Winfrey for a bombshell March 2021 broadcast.

The couple spoke of Meghan’s deep unhappiness with her new life in England, the alleged racism within the royal family and Harry’s fear that his wife’s life might be endangered had they remained in his native country.

Harry and Meghan stepped back from royal duties in 2020 and moved to the US Harry told Winfrey that his family cut him off financially and that he helped pay for his security with money left to him by his mother.

They have launched numerous initiatives, including a Netflix production deal and the nonprofit Archewell Foundation.

The 416-page book will be published in 16 languages, from Dutch to Portuguese. Harry himself — identified by Penguin Random House as “a husband, father, humanitarian, military veteran, mental wellness advocate, and environmentalist" — will narrate the audiobook.

