Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle did not expect such fierce backlash from Prince Harry’s autobiographical memoir ‘Spare’, a royal expert speaking to Express UK and TalkTV said.

Victoria Arbiter, a royal expert, said it is unclear what was the objective of the Netflix docuseries and the memoir Spare. Arbiter said that Prince Harry did not expect that the book would receive such a backlash from readers as well as critics.

She also said that it seemed that Harry was keen to “get his side of the story across".

Advertisement

“He has achieved his objective but I don’t think the book has received quite how he was hoping," Arbiter said.

She, however, pointed out that in the United States, people remain largely sympathetic towards Harry and Meghan. Arbiter said that the royal couple hoped that people would be as sympathetic as they had been following the release of the Oprah interview but the results were not what they expected.

“Americans in general are a sympathetic bunch and I am generalising when I say that and I think Harry and Meghan have enjoyed that level of sympathy that they perhaps weren’t given in the UK. But I think they will have been shocked by some of the negative pushback, I don’t think that was expected at all," Arbiter was quoted as saying by Express UK.

Following the release of the memoir, the popularity of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle has sunk to a record low, the Express said citing a new poll.

At least 64% British respondents now have a negative view of Harry, according to the YouGov survey. This was 58% in May. Only 26% of British respondents see him in a positive light.

Advertisement

Prince Harry has also received backlash from members of the UK military for referring to Taliban terrorists he killed during his Afghanistan tour as mere statistics.

He also received criticism for the way he described his brother Prince William and also due to his remarks regarding his hair loss issue.

He also criticised his father, King Charles III, and said that his father always considered him to be a spare.

Read all the Latest News here