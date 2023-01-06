When Prince Harry Drove Through Tunnel Where Princess Diana Died to Relive Her Final Moments

Prince Harry’s autobiography ‘Spare’, which was scheduled to be released next week, was leaked on Thursday and key revelations in the book were made public.

The memoir delves into several controversies around the British Royal Family where Harry wrote about his fight with brother, mother Diana’s death and requesting father Charles not to marry with now-Queen Consort.

According to People magazine which had exclusive excerpt from the book Spare, Prince Harry relived his mother Princess Diana’s final moments before her death.

While Harry attended the 2007 Rugby World Cup semi-final in Paris, then he drove through the same tunnel where his mother had died 10 years back.

Advertisement

In the memoir, he recounted the intense pain he felt in his attempt to find closure.

“The World Cup provided me with a driver, and on my first night in the City of Light I asked him if he knew the tunnel where my mother … I watched his eyes in the rearview, growing large. The tunnel is called Pont de l’Alma, I told him," the excerpt reads.

Harry claimed that he asked the driver to drive through the tunnel at 65 miles per hour, which was the same speed at which Princess Diana’s car was travelling when it crashed.

“It had been a very bad idea. I’d had plenty of bad ideas in my twenty-three years, but this one was uniquely ill-conceived," he wrote in his memoir.

“I’d told myself that I wanted closure, but I didn’t really. Deep down, I’d hoped to feel in that tunnel what I’d felt when JLP gave me the police files-disbelief. Doubt. Instead, that was the night all doubt fell away. She’s dead, I thought. My God, she’s really gone for good," he added.

In the book, he also narrated the time he heard of his mother’s death.

Advertisement

He wrote that King Charles sat on the end of his bed at Balmoral Castle and told him, “My dear son, mum has had a car accident."

According to the Sun, the duke claims his father did not hug him and that he later “felt like a politician" as he greeted members of the public in the wake of her death.

Read all the Latest News here