Prince Harry Says Elder Brother William’s Hair Loss Was ‘Alarming’ for Him to See

Prince Harry took several potshots at the royal family and also commented on Prince William’s hair loss

Last Updated: January 06, 2023, 17:51 IST

London, United Kingdom

Prince William and Prince Harry walk behind The Queen's funeral cortege borne on the State Gun Carriage of the Royal Navy in this file photo (Image: Reuters)

Prince Harry in his autobiographical memoir ‘Spare’ wrote about his elder brother Prince William’s hair loss and also how his hair loss prompted him to believe that his elder brother has lost his resemblance to their late mother, Princess Diana.

Prince Harry’s book ‘Spare’ has set the UK and those interested in the royal family on fire as the young prince shedded light on fight with his elder brother over wife Meghan Markle in 2019, losing his virginity, trying marijuana and cocaine, his service in Afghanistan and also their relationship with Queen-consort Camilla among several other topics.

The Guardian released excerpts from the book earlier on Thursday but the Royal Family is yet to make a statement on these revelations made by Prince Harry, who left royal titles and left the family saying that his wife Meghan Markle was subjected to racism.

“I looked at Willy, really looked at him, perhaps for the first time since we were little, taking in every detail: his familiar scowl, which had always been the norm in his dealings with me," Harry wrote in Spare.

Harry then goes on to say that Prince William’s thinning hair was “alarming". He said that his elder brother’s hair loss was “more advanced."

Prince Harry’s book ‘Spare’ has received mixed reviews in the UK. The Guardian, a left-leaning global newspaper, which has at times questioned the role of the monarchy, in its review said that the allegations made in the book were similar to “washing of dirty linen" in public.

The Sun tabloid in its review said Prince Harry chose a “destructive, vengeful path" and was “throwing his own family under a bus for millions of dollars."

A report by the BBC also pointed out that ex-servicemen were unhappy regarding the remarks made by Prince Harry on killing Taliban terrorists during his years of service in Afghanistan.

Prince Harry said he killed 25 insurgents and described viewing them as “chess pieces" in warfare. Colonel Richard Kemp, commander of British forces in Afghanistan in 2006 told the BBC that this was an unwise move which could trigger retaliation against the former royal and endanger his life and those close to him. He also denounced the fact that Harry kept a tally of those killed.

(with inputs from AFP and Page Six)

