Prince Harry to 'Become King'? Claim of Book on Nostradamus Which 'Predicted' Queen's Death

The death of Queen Elizabeth II at the age of 96 was predicted centuries ago by French astrologer Nostradamus, according to a book that has been selling like hotcakes since her death on September 8.

The reputed seer published “Les Propheties" in 1555, a difficult-to-interpret book of poems called quatrains that supporters claim foretold a slew of disastrous events such as the world wars and the 9/11 attacks. According to Mario Reading’s 2005 book “Nostradamus: The Complete Prophecies for the Future," one of his quatrains predicted the exact age at which the late monarch would die hundreds of years later.

According to the Nostradamus expert, “Queen Elizabeth II will die, circa 22, at the age of around 96." A report by the UK’s Sunday Times has claimed that sales of Reading’s book have skyrocketed since Elizabeth’s death. Since Sept. 17, more than 8,000 copies of the book have been sold, compared to only five copies sold the week before her death, it reported.

The book has also hinted at King Charles III’s future, predicting that the former husband of Princess Diana will abdicate the throne, which will then be held by their second son Prince Harry, who has stepped down from royal duties and is now fifth in line of succession.

“Because they disapproved of his divorce, a man who later they considered unworthy; The People will force out the King of the islands; A Man will replace who never expected to be king," Nostradamus wrote, said Reading’s interpretation.

Test Ahead of Charles

While his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, was crowned in 1953 with huge fanfare and national excitement aged just 25, her ageing, eldest son will attract less enthusiasm, royal commentators have previously said. “It will be very difficult for him in terms of following the queen," Robert Hazell, who founded the Constitution Unit at University College London, had told AFP.

“The monarchy is likely to go through, I think, some testing times."

Born in 1948, Charles married Diana Spencer in 1981 and they had two sons, William and Harry, before their marriage fell apart, amid very public revelations of infidelities.

Diana died in a high-speed car crash in Paris in 1997, aged 36. In 2005, Charles married his divorced long-term lover Camilla Parker Bowles.

The new king has long been known for his outspoken comments on topics from farming to modernist architecture, and often faced mockery and accusations of meddling, even if his environmental concerns have now become mainstream.

The Prince Harry-Meghan Markle Controversy

Harry and Meghan stepped down as senior working royals and moved to North America in 2020, citing the unbearable pressure of their roles and racist attitudes of the British media.

Since then Harry has made solo trips to the U.K. to attend the funeral of his grandfather, Prince Philip, in April 2021 and to unveil a statue of his late mother Princess Diana last July.

The couple, also known as the duke and duchess of Sussex, lost their taxpayer-funded police guard when they walked away, and Harry is suing the British government for refusing to let him pay for his own police security on his visits to the U.K. His lawyers say Harry wants to bring his children - Archie, who is almost 3, and 10-month-old Lilibet - to visit his home country but that it is too risky without police protection.

With inputs from AFP, AP

