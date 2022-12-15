Prince William and Kate Middleton Reveal Family Christmas Card 2022 With Their Children

Prince William and Kate Middleton have released a new family picture for their official Christmas card for 2022.

The Prince and Princess of Wales took to their social media accounts to share the photograph, clicked by Matt Porteous earlier this year at their home in Norfolk in England, who has documented the family in the past.

The new family photograph shows William and Kate walking hand-in-hand with their three children, Prince George (9), Princess Charlotte (7) and Prince Louis (4) on a sunny day, a report in Page Six said.

William and Middleton wore blue jeans with long-sleeved shirts while the children opted to pair their shorts with short-sleeved shirts.

“Sharing a new picture of the family for this year’s Christmas card!" the photo was captioned on their social media account.

It has now become a tradition for the royals to reveal which of their favourite photographs they have chosen for the cards they send out every year on Christmas.

The family has been more relaxed in their holiday pictures in the recent years. In a 2020 photograph, the family sat on haystacks as they looked cozy in sweaters next to each other.

The new holiday card brings a little joy for the royal family after a tough year. Earlier this year, Queen Elizabeth II, passed away at age 96 on September 8 and King Charles III ascended to the throne.

