Prince William Says ‘Normal’ To See War, Bloodshed In Asia And Africa, Gets Schooled

Prince William landed in a controversy after he said that it was normal to see war and bloodshed in Asian and African countries but it was alien to see war in Ukraine. His comments were tweeted by a columnist for Independent Nadine White.

Prince William said that it was rather normal for ‘Britons’ to see “war and bloodshed in Africa and Asia but not in Europe. It’s very alien to see this in Europe. We are all behind you," Prince William was reported as saying by her while visiting a Ukrainian cultural centre in London with trays of chocolate brownies and granola bars.

The youngest child of civil rights leaders Martin Luther King Jr. and the CEO of Martin Luther King Jr. Centre for Nonviolent Social Change condemned the British Royal’s comments. “Horrific comment. European people ran roughshod over the continent of Africa, pillaging communities, raping women, enslaving human beings, colonizing for profit and power, stealing resources, causing generational devastation. And European nations continue to harm Africa," King said in a tweet.

In India, several Twitter users pointed out that British rule in India and the onset of colonialism looted India and dented its growth for more than two millennia. They also pointed out that European colonialism could be held responsible for much of the problems the world currently faces.

“Nothing much to see here. Just some casual racism and white supremacy from the English royal family. Monarchs will be monarchs. In the last 300 years, Great Britain has fought in over 120 wars across a total of 170 countries. European powers colonized and looted Asia, Latin America and Africa’s resources in the last 600 years and were responsible for the Holocaust and both World Wars. Very “Alien" indeed," Twitter user Advaid said.

Journalist Aditya Raj Kaul said Prince Willian was racist. “Ladies and gentlemen, Presenting THE RACIST Prince William. Normal to see war and bloodshed in Asia and Africa because your ancestors encouraged and instigated it," he tweeted.

Prince William’s comments were also uninformed as the Kosovo War from 1998 to 1999, and the Russian invasion of Crimea in 2014 occurred in Europe. Even one Twitter user pointed out that Princess Diana, his mother, visited Bosnia after Bosnia and Herzegovina, a former republic of Yugoslavia, and Croatia and Serbia fought a bloody war.

